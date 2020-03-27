NBC News Slots Weekly Prime Coronavirus Specials

NBC News will air live primetime specials about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. The one-hour specials will air on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now. The series starts March 31 and is planned for three consecutive weeks.

Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor the first one March 31, and NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC’s Lester Holt will anchor subsequent editions.

NBC News correspondents will provide “critical real-time information with the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus,” said NBC News.

Viewers can submit questions to NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team, which includes NBC and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres, NBC News and MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair, NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle.

Holt anchored NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic March 19.