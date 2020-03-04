NBC Gives ‘The Voice’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 1).

On the strength of just under 275 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s promo for The Voice is No. 1, displacing the previous chart-topper, HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which drops to third place. HGTV also takes second to hype Flipping 101.

Cable networks round out the rest of our ranking, with ESPN grabbing fourth place to hype NBA Basketball and Food Network fifth for Buddy Vs Duff 2.

Notably, the Flipping 101 spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (147) in our ranking, getting 47% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).