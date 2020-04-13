NAB Takes Wraps Off NAB Express Streamed Conference

Will feature online sessions, access to exhibitor announcements and demos

The National Association of Broadcastes has unveiled details about its NAB Show Express, its online version of the April NAB Show in Las Vegas that had to be scrapped due to COVID-19.

NAB Show Express will be May 13-14 and unlike the NAB Show will be free, offering 24-hour access to curated content.

That will comprise three "channels," on-demand content and exhibitor product information and demos. NAB says each channel will feature eight hours of streamed content daily on demand and the NAB Show podcast.

NAB Express will include:

"[L]ive, scheduled and on-demand videos covering everything from tech to distribution to content creation.

"[A]Solutions Marketplace featuring exhibitor profiles, company-hosted events, press conferences and special offers for those interested in exploring new products and exhibitor news.

"[A] Resource Library where partner organization have contributed timely industry-related white papers, eBooks, guides, and research reports."

Registration, which opens April 20, is at https://nabshow.com/express/.

There will be three separate registrations for excutive leadership and training events, an executive Leadership Summit (May 11), a cybersecurity summit May 12 and post-production event May 17-19.