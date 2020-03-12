NAB Launches Coronavirus Toolkit, PSA Campaign

The coronavirus may have taken down the NAB Show in Las Vegas, but the National Association of Broadcasters is fighting back.

NAB said Thursday (March 12) that it is launching a Corovirus Response Toolkit to help stations accurately cover the disease, including TV and radio public service announcements, with scripts in English and Spanish, to educate the public about helping prevent its spread.

The toolkit also provides guidance on preventing transmission at their stations.

The White House has talked about the need to combat misinformation about the disease and the toolkit has editorial coverage guidelines to help provide "accurate and timely coverage."

"As America’s ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV broadcasters and our network partners have long been committed to ensuring public health and safety during times of emergency,” said NAB president Gordon Smith in a statement. “As COVID-19 impacts everyday life, it is important for broadcasters to communicate credible news and information to keep people safe and informed. I encourage all broadcasters to utilize resources in the toolkit to help their local communities during this critical time.”