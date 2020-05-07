MSG Marks 50th Anniversary of Knicks’ Championship

While ESPN marks the Chicago Bulls’ Last Dance, MSG Networks plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the New York Knicks’ first championship.

Dave DeBusschere rebounds against the Celtics.

The network is re-airing Game 5 and Game 7 of the NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers and featuring 30-minute biographical features on team members including Barnett, Dollar Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Captain Willis Reed and head coach Red Holzman.

On Thursday, the network will feature an interview with guard Dick Barnett on MSG 150 at Home at 5 p.m.

Walt Frazier

That will be followed at 5:30 p.m. by To the Rafters: 1970 Retirement Ceremonies, a new one-hour program featuring each jersey retirement ceremony from the championship team. Barnett’s No. 12, Bradley’s 24, DeBusshere’s 22, Frazier’s 10 and Reed’s 19 hang from the ceiling at the Garden.

On May 8, a half century after Willis Reed came back from an injury to inspire the Knicks to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the finals, MSG is set to air MSG 150 at Home: Knicks 50th Anniversary Special, a round table discussion with forward and former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley, Walt Frazier, now a broadcaster, and Reed, the team’s center, hosted by Mike Breen at 5 p.m.

The 50th anniversary features will be re-run in prime time on Friday.