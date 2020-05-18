Michael Carr Named KFSN Fresno President/GM

Michael Carr has been named president and general manager of KFSN Fresno, which is part of ABC Owned Television Stations. He’s been the station’s news director for eight years.

Michael Carr

“Michael started his career at KFSN decades ago and has repeatedly proven his incredible dedication to the station and the community,” said Wendy McMahon, president of the group. “During his tenure as news director, he led the newsroom to embrace innovation and next-generation storytelling while always ensuring a steadfast commitment to our mission as local news brands. That vision and leadership led to increased ratings, audience reach and total engagement. You could say that Michael grew up with the station, and the station with him. This community knows him and trusts him, and just as important, the team at KFSN does too. I couldn’t imagine a better-suited leader than Michael to take KFSN-TV ABC30 into its next chapter.”

Carr succeeds Dan Adams, who moved on to a VP role in the group, as KFSN general manager. Carr began his career as an intern at KFSN and was an assignment editor, producer and executive producer prior to being news director. As news director, he led the redesign of ABC30’s studio, expanded news at midday, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and led the creation of the digital content team.

“I’m thrilled for the incredible opportunity to lead the station in the very community that I've long called home,” said Carr. “We have such an amazing team at ABC30 and the trust that we’ve built with the community is invaluable. Together, we will continue to create meaningful, impactful, and premium content and experiences for our viewers as the No. 1 news source in central California.”