MeTV Hosts ‘The Month of Mayberry’ in May

Classic TV network MeTV hosts “The Month of Mayberry,” a stunt featuring The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., spinoff Mayberry R.F.D. and other things Mayberry, from May 3 to May 31.

“Now more than ever Americans need at-home entertainment options where the entire family can gather together to watch comforting, beloved programming,” said the network.

The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. and Mayberry R.F.D. air from 5-7 p.m. ET/PT May 3. On May 4, MeTV starts four weeks of Andy Griffith Show episodes 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. airs 9 p.m.

On weekday mornings at 7 a.m., MeTV will air color episodes of The Andy Griffith Show paired with Mayberry R.F.D. Select episodes of Matlock will follow at 10 a.m., starring Andy Griffith and featuring special guest star Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites. Weeknights at 11 p.m., The Carol Burnett Show features Mayberry guest stars. MeTV has The Love Boat Sunday afternoons at 5 and 6 p.m. ET/PT, starring Mayberry guest stars.

On May 31st, TV reunion movie Return to Mayberry airs at 5 p.m. ET/PT.