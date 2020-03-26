Meredith Renews Affiliation Deal With ViacomCBS

Meredith Corp. said it signed multi-year agreements with ViacomCBS to renew the CBS affiliations at all seven of its CBS affiliates.

The Meredith stations will continue to be available to subscribers of the CBS All Access streaming service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to reach an early agreement with our valued partners at Meredith,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Our collaboration allows us to continue to support local communities with crucial access to CBS’ leading news and entertainment programming, which has never been more important than in this current climate.”

The stations covered by the agreement reach 7% of the U.S. and more than 7.6 million households.

“We value our long-standing relationship with ViacomCBS and are very pleased to be able to continue to offer our viewers access to the CBS network’s outstanding primetime, news and live sports programming, including the National Football League,” said Meredith Local Media Group president Patrick McCreery.

The deals cover WGCL-TV in Atlanta; KPHO-TV, Phoenix; KMOV-TV, St. Louis; KCTV, Kansas City; WFSB-TV, Hartford & New Haven; WNEM-TV in Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich., and WSHM-TV in Springfield-Holyoke, Mass.