Meredith Promotes Holub to GM, WHNS-TV

Meredith Corp. promoted Jeff Holub to VP and general manager of WHNS-TV, the Fox affiliate in Greenville, S.C., effective May 18.

Jeff Holub

Holub, currently station manager at Meredith’s Atlanta stations WGCL-TV and WPCH-TV, succeeds Charlie Henrich, who moved to KCTV, Kansas City, in April.

Meredith also said that Kelly Boan has been promoted to station manager at WHNS. She had been that station’s news director for 12 years.

“Jeff has been an outstanding leader in Atlanta for nearly seven years," said Meredith Local Media Group president Patrick McCreery. "His creative and strategic thinking has been critical to the conception and development of several major station initiatives at WGCL including Books to Kids which has provided more than 52,000 books to children in the Atlanta metro area. I am thrilled to see Jeff move into the VP and General Manager role in Greenville.”

Holub was director of creative services at WGCL for five years before being named station manager in 2018. Before that, he was with Cox Media’s stations in San Francisco and Charlotte.

Kelly Boan

Boan joined WHNS as assistant news director in 2006.

“Jeff will have a great partner in Kelly. She has been a tremendous and steady leader for the Fox Carolina team, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” said McCreery.

“Local stations have never been more important to their communities,” said Boan. “I love Greenville and it has been an honor to lead the Fox Carolina newsroom. I am proud of this team and its dedication to serving our audiences. I am excited to take on this new role and expanded leadership position.”