McDowell Hospitalized, Says Likely COVID-19

Former FCC commissioner Robert McDowell is in the hospital with what he tweeted was likely COVID-19.

McDowell had tweeted on March 22 that after "three brutal days battling pneumonia and likely #COVID19 in the hospital," he was being discharged for self-isolation.

McDowell joined the FCC in 2005, appointed by President George W. Bush. He was reappointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama and left in 2013.

He is currently a partner at Cooley LLP in Washington, where he advised on the T-Mobile-Sprint deal. McDowell has also represented Microsoft in the FCC's "white spaces" proceeding.