Matt King Named WGCL-WPCH Atlanta News Director

Matt King has been named news director of WGCL-WPCH Atlanta. He comes from WCNC Charlotte, where he was executive news director for five years.

“Matt’s extensive and impressive accomplishments, experience and leadership make him the perfect fit with our newsroom staff, our management team and our vision,” said Lyle Banks, VP and general manager of WGCL-WPCH. “We are thrilled to have Matt join CBS46 and Peachtree TV.”

WGCL and WPCH go by CBS46 and Peachtree TV, respectively. The stations are part of Meredith.

Before his time in Charlotte, King spent three years in Atlanta as the assistant news director at WXIA, which is owned by Tegna.

"My family and I are excited to be returning to Atlanta and I'm looking forward to working with the great team at CBS46 and Peachtree TV,” said King.