Mark Ruffalo Starring ‘I Know This Much is True’ on HBO May 10

I Know This Much is True, a limited series adapted from the Wally Lamb novel, begins on HBO May 10. Mark Ruffalo stars and there are six episodes.

Derek Cianfrance wrote and directed the project.

Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in what HBO calls “a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.” The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in the present with both brothers approaching middle age, and flashing back to childhood and young adulthood.

Melissa Leo plays their mother, Rosie O’Donnell plays a social worker and Archie Panjabi portrays psychologist Dr. Patel.

The novel was published in 1998.

Cianfrance, Ruffalo and Lamb executive produce alongside Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor and Anya Epstein.

Cianfrance directed 2010 film Blue Valentine.