Many NBC-Owned Stations Expand Evening, Late Newscasts

Viewers getting more coverage of coronavirus developments

Several of the NBC-owned stations are expanding their evening and late newscasts in order to provide viewers with more information about local developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

WNBC-TV in New York, KNBC-TV, Los Angeles, KNTV in the San Francisco market, WTVJ-TV in Miami and WVIT-TV, Hartford, Conn., began airing a new weekday half-hour newscasts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

WRC-TV, Washington, D.C., added a new half hour newscast at 7:30 p.m.

WMAQ-TV, Chicago, and KXAS-TV, Dallas, launched half-hour newscasts at 6:30 p.m. CT.

WNBC, KNBC, WCAU, KXAS, KNTV, WBTS, WTVJ and KNSD-TV, San Diego, started airing 11:30 p.m. newscasts on Monday.

WCAU-TV, Philadelphia and WBTS-TV, Boston, were already airing local news at 7 p.m. ET. KNSD-TV, San Diego will continue with regular programming.

The move would push back NBC’s late night network shows, including the Tonight Show.

Over the weekend ABC announced that for this week it would be airing its news show Nightline at 11:35 p.m. to cover the COVID-19 situation, exchanging timeslots with Jimmy Kimmel Live, which is in reruns.