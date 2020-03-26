‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime March 27

Making the Cut, a fashion-focused competition series, premieres on Amazon March 27. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host and executive produce. There are 10 episodes.

Making the Cut sees a dozen entrepreneurs and designers compete in design-oriented challenges and competitions.

The contestants will visit New York, Paris and Tokyo.

Judging the contestants’ work are Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni.

Limited editions of the winning look in each episode will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The series is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Klum, Gunn and Jennifer Love. Ramy Romany directs.

Amazon Studios and SKR Productions produce Making the Cut.