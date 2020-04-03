Louisiana Stations Partner on ‘Songs From Home’

The Gray Television stations in Louisiana are working together on a series of statewide virtual concerts under the title Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home. The series will feature local artists across the state performing at home. The performances, occurring across three consecutive weekends, will be streamed on stations’ social media pages, apps and websites.

It begins on WVUE New Orleans April 4 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

WVUE, WAFB Baton Rouge, KALB Alexandria, KPLC Lake Charles, KSLA Shreveport and KNOE Monroe, along with Scripps-owned KATC Lafayette, are partners on the series.

“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes be scary,” said Gray Television senior VP Sandy Breland. “While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”

Louisiana has over 9,100 coronavirus cases, according to Nola.com.

“We’re excited to launch this innovative concert series to lift the spirits of so many around the state,” said Ronna Corrente, WVUE VP and general manager. “In addition to sharing their talents with Louisianans, these great artists will use their voices and air-time to promote different charitable causes close to their hearts, and viewers will be able to connect with these artists’ social pages to also support the causes of their choice.”