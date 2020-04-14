Lawson Heads Compliance for Comcast/NBCU

Candy Lawson

Candy Lawson has been named senior VP, chief compliance officer and senior deputy general counsel for Comcast.

She will oversee internal policies, procedures and compliance with laws, regs and contracts for Comcast, NBCU and Sky, reporting to Tom Reid, senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary.

Lawson comes from 21st Century Fox, where she had been senior VP, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer, where she helped integrate compliance policies with Disney, which bought 21st Century Fox last year.