Lack Leaves As NBCU Restructures Management

Comcast’s NBCUniversal reorganized its senior management, putting Mark Lazarus in charge of all entertainment television units.



NBC News head Andy Lack is leaving the company and Telemundo executive Cesar Conde was named to oversee a newly formed news group that includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Jeff Shell

Lazarus becomes chairman, NBCUniversal Television Streaming, with responsibility for the company’s broadcast, cable and Peacock businesses. He continues to oversee NBC Sports Group, the owned TV stations and affiliate relations.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” said Jeff Shell, CEO, NBCUniversal. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Mark Lazarus

The company’s news networks are being more tightly organized into a single unit under Conde, named chairman NBCUniversal News Group.

“Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. Most recently, Cesar has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one Spanish-language network, and through its news division has played a critical role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and trailblazing political reporting,” Shell said. “Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading broadcast networks and news divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our news group into the future.”

Caesar Conde

Both Lazarus and Conde report directly to Shell.

NBCU said Lack decided to step down and leave the company at the end of the month.

Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC; will report to Conde.

A new head of Telemundo Enterprises, replacing Conde, will be announced later. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report directly to Lazarus.

Still reporting directly to Shell are Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution; Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios; Kim Harris, executive VP and General Counsel; Kathy Kelly-Brown, senior VP, Strategic Initiatives; Anand Kini, executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; Ron Meyer, Vice Chairman; Adam Miller, executive VP; Craig Robinson, executive VP and Chief Diversity Officer; Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO, Universal Parks & Resorts; and Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships