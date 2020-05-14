KVVU-TV Named Broadcast Home for Las Vegas Raiders

KVVU-TV, Meredith’s Fox affiliate in Las Vegas, has been named the official broadcast home of the NFL Raiders, which are moving to Sin City this season.

Under the multi-year agreement KVVU gets exclusive market rights to carry Raiders pre-season games. During the regular season, the station will exclusively air the Raiders’ post-game shows and coach John Gruden’s week press conferences.

KVVU will also air a Las Vegas Raiders season preview show.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Much of the original programming airing on KVVU FOX5 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, Nev. at the team’s Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

“Fox 5 is thrilled to extend our Raiders partnership as their official broadcast home this inaugural year in Las Vegas and years beyond.” said Michael Korr, VP and general manager of KVVU. “We will continue to provide the most in-depth Raider news and coverage, in addition to pre-season games, press conferences and post-game shows as we finally get to enjoy Raiders football in Las Vegas.”

KVVU originally signed up with the Raiders in 2017, when the team announced plans to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

“The Raiders are excited to continue our partnership with Fox 5 as the team’s official broadcast home in Las Vegas,” said Raiders president Marc Badain. “Together we remain committed to providing the best Raiders content and coverage to Raiders fans in Southern Nevada and throughout the Raider Nation.”

The station and the team said they plan to continue their community outreach partnership by creating new community-wide initiatives and programs that support and strengthen the Southern Nevada communities.