KOIN Portland Anchor Jeff Gianola Hosts ‘CBS Weekend News’

With CBS News’ New York headquarters closed due to pandemic, affiliates pitch in with network news

KOIN Portland anchor Jeff Gianola is hosting CBS Weekend News May 16-17 from KOIN studios in downtown Portland. With the CBS Broadcast Center in New York closed due to the pandemic, owned stations and affiliates have been pitching in with the network’s evening news on weekends.

Gianola will host the network broadcast Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The shows will air locally at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“KOIN-6 is honored to uphold the great tradition of CBS News and eager to share Portland legend Jeff Gianola with the rest of the country,” said KOIN 6 News Director Rich Kurz. “We welcome the opportunity to host CBS Weekend News.”

Gianola has been broadcasting the news in Portland for more than 35 years. He came to the market in 1983 as reporter and weekend meteorologist, eventually moving into the main anchor position. He joined KOIN in 1998.

Nexstar owns the station.