KIRO Seattle's Ming Laven Anchors ‘CBS Weekend News’ May 2-3

Stations help out network on weekend newscasts

KIRO Seattle anchor Monique Ming Laven will anchor CBS Weekend News May 2 and 3 from the station’s studio in Seattle. Affiliates and owned stations have been pitching in with the network’s weekend news with the CBS Broadcast Center in New York closed due to the pandemic.

A number of KIRO 7 staffers, including producers, directors and engineers, will work on the network’s evening newscast May 2-3.

Ming Laven co-anchors the news weekdays at 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m. She joined KIRO 7 in 2006.

WGCL Atlanta’s anchors delivered CBS Evening News April 18-19.

Norah O’Donnell anchors CBS Evening News from Washington, DC weeknights.

Apollo Global Management owns CBS affiliate KIRO.