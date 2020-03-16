KIRO Anchor Raible Set to Retire

Raible anchors the 5-6:30 p.m. block on the station and previously helmed late news

KIRO anchor Steve Raible will retire this spring. A former Seahawks player, he will wrap up close to 38 years with the station.

Steve Raible

Raible anchors the 5-6:30 p.m. block on the station, and previously helmed late news. He also handles Seahawks games on the radio.

Raible attended Georgia Tech, and recalled seeing anchor David Brinkley speak. “To me, he was the man,” he said.

Not more than 200 students were in the room that day. “I know I was the only football player there,” Raible said.

He played wide receiver for the Seahawks from 1976 to 1981, and retired to start in broadcasting. He joined KIRO as co-host of PM Magazine and a fill-in sports reporter. “I found it fascinating,” he said. “I loved every aspect of it.

His top NFL highlight? A touchdown pass against the Raiders, ending up in the hospital after a shot to the head, and hitting a dinner party the next night — where he met his wife, Sharon.

Raible, 65, has trouble picking a single highlight from television. He said the most memorable stories are often tragic ones, such as Sept. 11, the Green River Killer and a 2001 earthquake.

“There have been a lot of stories over the years,” Raible said.