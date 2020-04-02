KCBS-KCAL Hosts Fundraiser for Los Angeles Schoolchildren

CBS Television Stations’ KCBS, KCAL and CBSN Los Angeles have partnered with iHeartRadio Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District to present “L.A. Students Most in Need,” a fundraiser for Los Angeles public school students and their families who are struggling during the pandemic.

The event happens April 2, starting with KCBS’ 6 a.m. news. It will be featured during all KCBS, KCAL and CBSN Los Angeles newscasts until 11 p.m. Stars from CBS primetime, daytime and syndicated series, and other celebrities from sports and entertainment, will appear live via Skype and FaceTime and in recorded messages that encourage viewers to donate.

Donations will help provide meals and urgently needed supplies, as well as digital libraries and books.