Kane Returns to KREM-TV as Executive News Director

Tegna named Jessie Kane as executive news director of KREM-TV in Spokane, effective May 26.

The move marks a return to KREM for Kane, who began her career at the station and was a show producer there from 2002 to 2005. Kane has been news content director at Tegna’s KXTV in Sacramento since 2017.

Jessie Kane

She succeeds Noah Cooper who became senior content recruiter for Tegna in January.

“Jessie’s knowledge of the Spokane market, innovative spirit, and ability to create a positive newsroom culture make her the ideal leader to build upon KREM’s momentum,” said RJ Merritt, president and general manager at KREM. “We are thrilled she has decided to return to her Washington roots at KREM 2, where Jessie got her start in the local broadcast industry nearly two decades ago.”

Kane has worked at Tegna stations for 18 years. She began her career at Tegna and KREM as an intern while a senior at Washington State University. After working with KREM and Northwest Cable, she worked at Tegna’s WCNC-TV in Charlotte and KING-TV before moving to Sacramento.

At KXTV, Kane oversaw the launch of two new shows in 2019 and led the transition to a digital-first approach in the newsroom.

..