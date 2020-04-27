Kalsched Joins 605 as Senior VP of Marketing

Jonathan Kalsched has joined TV measurement and analytics company 605 as senior VP of marketing.

Jonathan Kalsched

Kalsched, who had been VP of product marketing for Amobee TV, will be responsible for driving the company’s marketing, public relations and brand positioning initiatives.

“Jonathan is a marketing industry veteran with deep experience refining go-to-market strategies for publishers and brands across the advertising ecosystem,” said Noah Levine, chief revenue officer at 605. “The expertise he brings to 605 in launching advanced TV products and cross platform solutions will be invaluable to our team as we build on the momentum of 605 Platform and expand the measurement and analytics capabilities we offer our clients.”

Before Amobee, Kalsched was with Yahoo!, Tribune Media and CNET Networks.

“The team at 605 has been on the forefront of TV measurement, analytics and audience targeting in this new era of advanced TV,” said Kalsched. “TV viewing habits have been rapidly changing – especially in this current moment, where homebound consumers are consuming more content, across platforms – so the ability to understand audience behavior with data-driven insights is critical knowledge for brands looking to maximize ROI on their media plans. I’m thrilled to join 605 on their mission to advance the industry standard for TV measurement.”