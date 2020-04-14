Joe Biden on ‘Desus & Mero’ April 16

Joe Biden, former vice president and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will appear on Showtime talk show Desus & Mero April 16. The interview will be done via remote video conferencing due to the coronavirus.

Showtime

Hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are shooting episodes from their homes. Childhood friends from New York, the pair began hosting the Bodega Boys podcast before they began the Showtime series.

Season two of Desus & Mero began in February.

Jax Media produces the show. Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez executive produce Desus & Mero.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the guest on the first Desus & Mero last year.