Jerry Stiller Has Died at 92

Starred on Broadway before taking on Frank Costanza on ‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Stiller, star of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died at 92. His son, Ben Stiller, shared on Twitter that the cause of death was natural causes.

In the 1960s, Stiller and wife Anne Meara were a hit comedy duo, often appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Born in Brooklyn, Stiller starred on Broadway, in plays including The Ritz and Hurlyburly. His films included The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three, The Ritz, Anchorman, Zoolander and Hairspray.

He played Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, turning up in season five, according to the NY Times.

After Seinfeld wrapped, Stiller played Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, a frequent nemesis of Kevin James’ character Doug.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” said Ben on Twitter. “He will be missed greatly.”