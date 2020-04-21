'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time' Tournament to Air in Syndication for First Time

CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! will salute its greatest player of all time, Ken Jennings, in a two-week encore of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament that aired on ABC in primetime in January. This will mark the first time the tournament will air in broadcast syndication.

Included in the two-week run are Jennings’ first ever appearance on the show, which originally aired on June 2, 2004, and his final game of that record-setting 74-game winning streak that originally aired on Nov. 30, 2004. Sandwiched in the middle are the eight matches of the GOAT tournament, which also featured professional poker player James Holzhauer, who introduced a new high-stakes way of playing the game during his original run last spring, and Brad Rutter, who until the tournament was the game’s highest money winner.

The episodes will begin airing on Monday, May 4 and run through Friday, May 15.

Jeopardy!, which has been hosted by Alex Trebek since its start in syndication, is in its 36th season. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.