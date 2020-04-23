Jason Kurtz Named EP, Showrunner of CTD's 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Jason Kurtz has been named executive producer and showrunner of CBS Television Distribution’s new daytime talker, The Drew Barrymore Show, said Elaine Bauer Brooks, executive vice president of development, CTD.

“He not only has an enormous amount of daytime experience, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately connected with the unique spirit of this show,” said Bauer Brooks, in a statement.

“From my first meeting with Drew, I totally understood her vision and immediately saw the successful path ahead,” said Kurtz also in a statement. “Drew’s talent, perspective, and passion will make this show a destination for daytime viewers.”

Kurtz comes from NBCUniversal where he spent the last three years creating and piloting first-run, cable and digital concepts under a development deal. Prior to that, he was showrunner and executive producer of NBCU’s Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr. He also was the co-creator and co-executive producer of NBCU’s Steve Harvey, which launched in 2012.

Kurtz began his career as a talent assistant on Warner Bros.’ The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and also has worked on The Nate Berkus Show, The Queen Latifah Show, The Bonnie Hunt Show and The Tony Danza Show, amongst others.

Drew Barrymore premieres this fall and is cleared on television stations covering 95% of the U.S., including the CBS Television Stations. The show will be produced and distributed by CTD. Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell also will executive produce.