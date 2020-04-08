iSpot, Neustar Partner to Combine TV, Digital Attribution

iSpot.TV and Neustar have gotten together to offer marketers Multi-Touch Attribution across TV and digital campaigns.

iSpot.TV’s viewership and attribution data has been integrated into Neustar’s Identity Management, Multi-Touch Attribution and Unified Marketing Analytics platforms to give clients a granular view of omnichannel marketing performance.

"At a time when businesses are scrutinizing expenses across the board, the marketers' Holy Grail is a system that offers unified measurement that gives them attribution across all their channels in a single place,” said Sean Muller CEO of iSpot.tv.

With TV fragmenting, iSpot measures traditional TV, over-the-top and connected TV viewing at the user level. Combining Neustar's expertise in digital and market mix modeling, gives clients the best of both worlds. “It’s really really hard to do for one company and hence this partnership," Muller said.

Clients can use the new capability to decide what media to invest more in, which channels and websites are most effective and whether or not to shift creative messages,

“Enterprise brand marketers are increasingly looking for a holistic approach to marketing planning that encompasses both digital and television,” added Neustar senior VP and general manager of marketing solutions, Michael Schoen. “It’s our mission to provide enterprise brand marketers with an integrated understanding of the effects of their digital and television campaigns, using integrated user-level data.”

Sean Muller

Both Neustar and iSpot work with many of the world’s biggest marketers and eight major advertisers have been testing their combined resources for nearly a year.

Muller said iSpot’s TV clients have mostly been seeing increases in effectiveness of 5% to 10%. Now with this holistic solution we expect there to be gained even on top of that, he said.

With improved measurement showing the effectiveness of television advertising, many clients have increased their spending on TV, Muller said.

iSpot.TV will pitch the new capabilities to marketers it works with and Neustar will be doing the same with its clients. Clients they both work with, or ones neither works with, they’ll pitch together. The two companies split the revenue generated.

“What makes this partnership very powerful is both Neustar and iSpot already have massive clienteles amongst the Fortune 500,” Muller said. “This is really bringing the best in class of both of these enterprise solutions to provide holistic cross-channel measurement."

Sean Muller will be speaking on a panel about attribution and measuring ROI at Future plc's Advanced Advertising Summit the week of April 20.