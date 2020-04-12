Investigation Discovery Adopts Updated ‘ID’

Discovery’s Investigation Discovery network on Sunday adopted a new, simplified brand identity, calling itself ID.

ID's new logo

A fresh tagline--”Don’t just watch. Witness”--and promotional imagery kicked off with an intensified focus on letting viewers know they’re watching premium true crime programming that’s unique to the network.

When primetime starts, there will be an “ID Primetime Starts Now” video and before every original show will be preceded by a card saying “An ID Original.” To keep viewers tuned in, a “Next Up …” video will run during the last 10 seconds of each hour at the bottom of the screen.

Sunday night, ID is premiering its new anthology series ID Breaking Now with an episode about Harvey Weinstein at 10 p.m. ID is running a new episode of the series The Lake Erie Murders at 8 p.m. and the season premiere of Raw Terror at 9 p.m.

The network’s new logo is bolder and designed to stand out as ID content is consumed on more platforms.

“This bold, edgy mark delivers on the visual but signals that there’s more to see. Tactically, this cleaner logo enhances our multi-platform visibility. The slant pulls you in the way the content pulls in the viewers,” the network said.