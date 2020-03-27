House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill
After three hours of speeches about how important it was to pass the coronavirus aid bill, the House has finally passed the $2 trillion package.
It includes help for small businesses, including broadcasters and cable operators, funding for rural broadband and funding for the arts and noncommercial media.
The vote was unanimous--by voice vote--after a loan Republican, who had signaled he would vote against the bill--was denied a roll call vote.
The bill now goes to the President's desk.