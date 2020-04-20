History Channel Announces 'History at Home'

History announced a new campaign, "History at Home", across its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter and history.com. A series of videos will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. ET.

Best-selling author, Max Brooks kicks off the first lesson by teaching the origins of hand washing and microbiology. Other hosts include Live PD's Dan Abrams, Laurence Fishburne, Padma Lakshmi, Billie Jean King and others. Topics will include timely and relative themes such as the history of soap and hospital ships to topics such as U.S. Presidents like Zachary Taylor, the secrets of Leonardo da Vinci, aviator Bessie Coleman and how states got their shapes.

“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented moment in history,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilmore, chief historian for History. “Our brand has the ability to harness its vast archive of historical content, while also delivering engaging and thought-provoking educational experiences during this intense time for both children and parents. History always gives us perspective and context to find a way forward. We hope History at Home’ will provide uplifting moments of inspiration and positivity as we all get through this pandemic together.”