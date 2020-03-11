HGTV Gives ‘Flipping 101’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 8).

On the strength of 273.9 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s promo for Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa is No. 1, moving up from second place last time.

Food Network takes the next two spots to hype Buddy Vs Duff 2 and Vegas Chef Prizefight, while another cable giant, Discovery, grabs fifth for Rob Riggle: Global Investigator. That leaves just one traditional broadcaster, ABC, in our mix, to promote Volcano Live! in fourth place.

Notably, the Flipping 101 promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (136) in our ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).