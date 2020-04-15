HGTV Gives ‘Celebrity IOU’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 12).

On the strength of 577.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for HGTV’s Property Brothers spin-off Celebrity IOU tops our chart, moving up from third place last time.

ABC grabs second place to hype Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, plus fifth for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. Meanwhile, CNN promotes its new podcast, Coronavirus: Fact Vs. Fiction, in third place, and Fox News deploys its on-air talent to deliver a “stay safe” PSA in fourth.

Notably, the CNN promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

