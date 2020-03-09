'Heart of Oak' Launches Season Two on NBC March 14

Heart of Oak will premiere its second season March 14, Heart of Oak TV announced Monday. The series, which will have 13 episodes in its sophomore effort, will air on NBC Sports and on NECN. The show follows PJ and Lizzy Antonik as they renovate homes in the New England area.

The Antonik's own Oak Development and Design. Their team includes project manager, Jarrah and "excavator extraordinaire," Ernie. Season two will also feature a guest appearance by the Dropkick Murphys.

"Making the move to the NBC Boston Family of channels is a huge step up for us," said PJ, founder and host of the show. "After a recent full overhaul on the branding and programming, NECN has been positioned to target the lifestyle market we are geared for. It's an exciting time...and we are excited to be part of the bigger picture on their drive towards the younger demographic. We are also excited to share our programming with NBC Sports Boston as we can keep our core sports oriented viewer from season one on NESN."