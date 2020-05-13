Hearst Names Roblin GM Of Sacramento Stations

Hearst Television said it named Ariel Roblin as president and general manager of its stations in Sacramento, KCRA-TV and KQCA-TV.

Ariel Roblin

Roblin, who has been president and general manager of Hearst’s KETV, Omaha, since 2011, succeeds Elliott Troshinsky, who will retire at the end of June.

“Ariel truly embraces the important responsibility of a television station in a local community. Her commitment to local journalism and tireless community engagement have helped KETV become one of the nation’s leading affiliates,” said Hearst Television President JOrdan Wertlieb. “Ariel’s proven success in leveraging a station’s legacy in a contemporary media landscape makes her uniquely qualified to succeed Elliott and lead our best in class team at KCRA and KQCA.”

The new job brings Roblin back to northern California. Before joining Hearst, she was general sales manager for KRCR-TV and KAEF-TV in the Chico-Redding and Eureka markets. She started her TV career as a program director at WAMI-TV in Miami.