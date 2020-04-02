HBO Streaming Series, Movies From Warner Bros. for Free

HBO is making some of its original series, documentaries and movies from Warner Brother available to stream for free as part of an effort to encourage viewers to remain at home to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The AT&T-owned network is labeling its effort #StayHomeBoxOffice.

HBO said this is the first time this volume of programming has been made available outside of the paywall on HBO Now and HBO Go.

The network has also been making some of its content available in free previews via several distributors, including DirecTV and Verizon.

Nine classic HBO series available for free for a limited time beginning Friday, April 3 via HBO Now and and HBO Go, include The Sopranos, Veep and The Wire.

Films that will be streaming free include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Pokemon Detective PIkachu.

Free documentaries include McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

Here’s a list of HBO content available to stream without a subscription:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons) Barry (2 Seasons) Silicon Valley (6 Seasons) Six Feet Under (5 Seasons) The Sopranos (7 Seasons) Succession (2 Seasons) True Blood (7 Seasons Veep (7 Seasons) The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo The Case Against Adnan Syed Elvis Presley: The Searcher I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Jane Fonda in Five Acts McMillion$ True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality United Skates We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals