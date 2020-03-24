HBO Reschedules Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

HBO will air the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 7. The live event happens at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO was to air the event May 2 but the coronavirus crisis bumped that back.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement when the May 2 event was postponed that “our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense.”

It is the first time HBO will air the induction ceremony live.

The 2020 induction class includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

HBO starts the fun at 8 p.m. ET.