HBO Orders Season Four of ‘Westworld’

HBO has renewed western drama Westworld for season four. Season three began March 15. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the show, which is inspired by the film written by Michael Crichton.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said Casey Bloys, HBO president of programming. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins are in the cast.

HBO describes the series as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will.”

Nolan and Joy executive produce with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce Westworld in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Westworld was a finalist for the best drama Emmy in 2018.