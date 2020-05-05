HBO Max Ups Falcon to VP of Publicity

HBO Max has promoted Raina Falcon to VP of publicity.

She’ll “oversee a team of publicists and spearhead the publicity effort for HBO Max Originals and [its] expansive acquisitions and library content,” an HBO Max statement reads.

HBO Max VP of publicity Raina Falcon. WarnerMedia

Falcon will report to Jori Arancio, executive VP of communications for WarnerMedia’s new SVOD service, HBO Max, which launches May 27.

Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.

“Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder,” Arancio said in a statement. “She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time.”

Falcon is a former BWR agency PR rep who joined Turner Networks in July 2017, shortly before Turner’s parent company, Time Warner Inc., was swallowed up by AT&T and rebranded WarnerMedia.

During her tenure at Turner’s TBS, Falcon oversaw the launches of The Last O.G. and Miracle Workers, both of which premiered as the No. 1 cable comedy on television. At Turner’s TNT, Falcon helmed the debut of All Elite Wrestling’s AEW: Dynamite, which premiered on the network as the night’s top wrestling show.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content,” Falcon said. . “It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle.”