HBO Max Premieres May 27

HBO Max launches May 27. Parent WarnerMedia said HBO Max will offer 10,000 hours of premium content, including Warner Bros. movies and programming from HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network and other networks. HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year.

Originals at launch include Anna Kendrick comedy Love Life, documentary On the Record, ballroom dance competition Legendary and Craftopia, hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

The service will cost $14.99 monthly.

After launch, Max Originals will continue to premiere, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special and Doom Patrol.

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world-class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”