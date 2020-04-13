Binge Report: HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Is One of the Weekend’s Top 5 Most Binged Time-Shifted Shows

As more Americans shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re increasingly turning to TV for comfort and escape. And with hours to kill, especially on home-bound weekends, it’s no surprise that many viewers are kicking back for binge-watching sessions.

According to Inscape.tv, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 14 million smart TVs, during the weekend of April 10-12, the most binge-watched time-shifted shows (based on minutes binged as a percent of all binged shows that Inscape measured) were NCIS: Los Angeles, Law & Order: SVU, The Office, Insecure and Peppa Pig, in that order. It’s worth noting that in the top 10, two additional kids’ shows make the cut: SpongeBob SquarePants and Puppy Dog Pals.

It’s not surprising to see procedural dramas top the list; given that they often air in syndicated marathons, they’re perfect for DVRing and later binging. The appearance of Insecure is notable because season four premiered on Sunday, April 12, so viewers may have been binging the previous season that weekend to get up to speed before the premiere.