Hallmark Offers ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ Marathon March 20-22

Christmas flicks in March? Why not?

Given our tough times, Hallmark Channel hosts a “We Need a Little Christmas” marathon March 20-22. The special will feature “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

Christmas is scheduled for December 25.

Stars in the movies include Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete and Danica McKellar.

A Christmas Detour airs March 20 at noon ET/PT. Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene star. Other movies include Crown for Christmas, with Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones, on March 20 at 10 p.m. McKellar played Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years.

Saturday morning features A Very Merry Mix-Up, with Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe. Sunday offers The Sweetest Christmas with Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco.

Hallmark Channel premieres of In the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Special and 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special will air at their originally scheduled times March 21.