Gunpowder & Sky in Deal to Produce Sci-Fi Series

Gunpowder & Sky said it made a deal with management and production company Circle of Confusion to develop and produce feature science fiction and horror films and series.

The projects will be based on material from writers, directors and producers who have had work released on Gunpowder & Sky’s Dust or Alter brands. The deal gives them fast track access to Circle of Confusions’s managers and their clients.

“Championing the next generation of filmmakers has always been part of our DNA, and since launching Dust and Alter a few years ago, we have curated, produced and showcased more than 500 films on our channels,” said Floris Bauer, president of Gunpowder & Sky. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Circle, further developing Dust and Alter IP, and unearthing breakthrough talent from our network of diverse global creators. With their track record of discovering the creators behind films and series like The Matrix, The Walking Dead, John Wick and Black Panther, we hope that together we are lucky enough to build an iconic franchise or two."

The joint venture will also focus on nurturing new talent who will have the opportunity to be represented by Circle of Confusion’s managers.

"We couldn't be more excited about our collaboration with Gunpowder & Sky on their Dust and Alter brands," Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn, Frank Frattaroli and David Alpert, the Circle of Confusion partners, said in a statement. "Dust and Alter are premier channels for the kind of cutting edge sci-fi and horror IP and creators that Circle has been successful with fostering for decades. Working with the Gunpowder & Sky team to launch these talented filmmakers and create exceptional film and television is a strategically seamless and powerful step for both our companies.”

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Gunpowder & Sky was founded by former MTV exec Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T.