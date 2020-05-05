Gray TV Presses AT&T to Scrap Blanket License Delay Effort

Gray Television President D. Patrick LaPlatney is urging AT&T to work with TV stations to start delivering local signals and drop an effort to delay the blanket license sunset.

In a letter to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, LaPlatney said Gray, which has stations in seven of those markets, said it was ready to offer free rent for AT&T/DirecTV to receive facilities in those markets.

According to a new law, passed late last year, AT&T will lose its blanket license for the importation of distant network affiliated TV station signals, including to truckers and RV users May 31 unless it has started serving those final 12 markets.

But AT&T has instead been negotiating individually for continued importing of those distant network TV station signals, and at the same time seeking an extension of that May 31 blanket license sunset.

LaPlatney pointed to the letters AT&T has received from various members of Congress asking it to launch local service. He also invoked the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that "[a]s our nation fights through this unprecedented public health and economic crisis, it is more important than ever that companies like ours step up and do what is best for those we serve."

He said it was in that spirit that he asked AT&T to scrap the effort for an extension and, instead, to serve those last 12 markets. "The lack of access to local stations was an unfortunate situation in normal times. During a pandemic, it is intolerable."

“Nothing prevents broadcasters from agreeing to authorize satellite providers to carry distant signals on a temporary basis to ensure no interruption of critical news and information and to allow time for a smoother transition for already-anxious consumers,” AT&T told the Hill in a letter last week seeking the deadline extension. “To date, they have been unwilling to do so.”

LaPlatney told Stephenson that, at least in terms of the Gray markets, "AT&T/DirecTV and Gray Television already have in place a retransmission consent agreement that allows your company to begin delivering Gray’s stations in seven of the neglected markets immediately without any need for further negotiation."

“We are currently in discussions with each of the major broadcast networks to obtain access to their national programming for many of these impacted customers," said AT&T in a statement. "Local stations have exclusive control over who can offer their content within their communities. Our goal is to continue providing network content to as many homes as possible and impacted customers are eligible for a credit.”