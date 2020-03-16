FX Pushes Back Premiere of ‘Fargo’ Due to Coronavirus

The fourth season of Fargo will not premiere on FX April 19 due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus update. “A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes,” said FX.

The fourth season of the anthology series is set in Kansas City in 1950. Chris Rock plays a mob boss who swaps his son with another mob boss in Kansas City in a gesture of peace among battling crime syndicates.

Noah Hawley is creator and executive producer of Fargo. “I just had this idea of the two families and the trading of sons and what that would lead to,” he told B&C.