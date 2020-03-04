FreeWheel Postpones Upfront Event Due to Virus Concerns

Comcast’s FreeWheel Media unit announced Wednesday it is postponing next week’s NowFront event for advertisers and media buyers because of the coronavirus situation.

The event had been scheduled for March 12 in New York.

Fox News on Tuesday began telling the people it invited to its upfront event that it would not be held as well because of health and safety concerns.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to kick off the upfront season with you. Our hope is to reschedule the event for a later date and we will provide updates as available. Please know, however, that we remain 100% committed to working with you in the months ahead to ensure you have all the information you need to best leverage our full suite of advertising solutions,” FreeWheel senior VP Brian Wallach said in an email.

Other programmers including AMC Networks and A+E Networks have upfront events scheduled this month. Both said they were monitoring the situation.