Fox to Air ‘Tiger King’ Special From TMZ

Fox will air a one-hour special April 13 on the Netflix smash Tiger King. TMZ is producing the special, called TMZ Investigates: Tiger King -- What Really Went Down?

Harvey Levin hosts.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix March 20. The docuseries is about the battle between Joe Exotic, who ran a big-cat zoo in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. Baskin’s husband disappeared in 1997 and Exotic claimed she had something to do with it. Exotic is in prison for abusing animals and plotting the murder of Baskin.

The series has been a giant hit, many viewers filling their shelter-in-place time by consuming the docuseries, which is full of lions and tigers and bizarre characters. Tiger King generated 34.3 million unique viewers in the U.S. during its first 10 days on the platform, according to Nielsen.

The special will look into whether or not Exotic is guilty, and what may have happened to Baskin’s husband.