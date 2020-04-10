Fox Stations Bringing Viewers Easter Services
With many viewers unable to go to church on Easter Sunday because of the Coronavirus crisis, the Fox Television Stations are bringing services to viewers.
Many Fox-owned stations are getting national programming from Fox Soul and Trinity Broadcast Network, and some will also be airing local observances.
Impact Productions, working with Trinity Broadcast Network, is providing a one-hour Easter Sunday service with TD Jakes, Joel Osteen, Lady Antebellum and Priscilla Shire, The one-hour show will air without commercial breaks.
Fox Soul is providing a one-hour Easter Sunday gospel service with Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. The hour will have performances from gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams and readings from DeVon Franklin. It will also air without commercial breaks.
The Fox Soul programming will also air on other Fox affiliates and will reach 70% of the country.
Fox stations airing local Easter programming include;
- KCOP-TV, Los Angeles, airing live the Archdiocese Of L.A.’s Easter Sunday Mass.
- WTXT-TV, Philadelphia, airing the Camden Archdiocese Catholic Easter Mass
- KDFW-TV and KDFI-TV, Dallas, airing services from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas,
- KRIV-TV Houston, airing services from The Community of Faith with Pastor James Dixon, Celebration Church with Pastor Frankie Mazzapica, Life Church Easter Service Hope City Church Easter Service, Houston's First Baptist Easter Service and Union Church Easter Service .
- KTXH-TV, Houston, airing Harvest Time Church Service, The Word Church Easter Service and services from The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
- WJBK-TV, Detroit, airing services from Greater Grace Church and the Archdiocese of Detroit Easter.
- WTVT-TV, Tampa Bay airing live St Jude’s Catholic Mass,
- KUTP-TV, Phoenix, will air a local Catholic Mss.
- WFTC-TV, Minneapolis will air Easter the Sunday Gospel Service from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Easter Sunday Catholic Mass from: Our Lady of Grace Church, and Easter Sunday Worship from Westminster Presbyterian Church.
- WITI-TV, Milwaukee, airing Mass from the Milwaukee Catholic Church.