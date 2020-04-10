Fox Stations Bringing Viewers Easter Services

With many viewers unable to go to church on Easter Sunday because of the Coronavirus crisis, the Fox Television Stations are bringing services to viewers.

Many Fox-owned stations are getting national programming from Fox Soul and Trinity Broadcast Network, and some will also be airing local observances.

Impact Productions, working with Trinity Broadcast Network, is providing a one-hour Easter Sunday service with TD Jakes, Joel Osteen, Lady Antebellum and Priscilla Shire, The one-hour show will air without commercial breaks.

Fox Soul is providing a one-hour Easter Sunday gospel service with Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. The hour will have performances from gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams and readings from DeVon Franklin. It will also air without commercial breaks.

The Fox Soul programming will also air on other Fox affiliates and will reach 70% of the country.

Fox stations airing local Easter programming include;