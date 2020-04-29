Fox Slates Socially Distanced Town Hall with Trump

Fox News has snagged another big name for its virtual Town Halls — OK, probably the biggest, President Donald Trump, an event that dovetails with the President's suggestion it is time to start re-opening the economy.

The two-hour town hall will air Sunday, May 3, from 7-9 p.m.

"America Together: Returning to Work" will be co-moderated by chief political anchor and executive editor Bret Baier and The Story's Martha MacCallum.

The venue will be the Lincoln Memorial in Washington and Baier, MacCallum and the President will all be there, but socially distanced, said Fox.

It is the audience that will not be there, but viewers can submit questions in advance of the town hall via FNC's social media accounts — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated a March 5 town hall with the President, which Fox said (citing Nielsen) generated the highest election town hall ratings ever on that cable network, or any other.